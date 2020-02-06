Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.95

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 68615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Several research firms have commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $635,837.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $4,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,883. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexnord by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 2.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Rexnord by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,035,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

