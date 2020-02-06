Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $80.76 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up about 8.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $80,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 66.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $1,841,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $570,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLLI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.27. 60,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,385. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $281,968.75. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

