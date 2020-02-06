Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $3.72 Million in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 154.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $695.55.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $671.73. The stock had a trading volume of 283,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -261.37 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $338.95 and a 12 month high of $725.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

