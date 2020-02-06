Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $7.52 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth approximately $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after buying an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after buying an additional 994,900 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 201,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

