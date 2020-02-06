Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $103.54. 152,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $700,815.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,268,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $682,749.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,313.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,978 shares of company stock valued at $22,859,423 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

