Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 387,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,581. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -653.61, a PEG ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,298. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

