Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. 1,585,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,951. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $402.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

