Robert W. Baird Boosts Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $22.00

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

OI stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $20.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.40%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 12.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.