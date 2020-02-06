Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 375 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 375 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a CHF 365 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

