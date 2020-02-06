Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.26

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.26 and traded as low as $17.00. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 2,284,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $80.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.24.

In other news, insider Stewart MacDonald purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,994.74). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 82,755 shares of company stock worth $1,564,724.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

