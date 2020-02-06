Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

RMTI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 726,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 605,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 403,252 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 238.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 84,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 74,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

