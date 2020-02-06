Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $184.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.63.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $7.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.00. 4,159,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,639. Spotify has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Spotify by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Spotify by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Spotify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

