Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $110,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.