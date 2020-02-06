Roth Capital Increases Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $40.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Sitime in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $27.33 on Thursday. Sitime has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.77.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at $5,584,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at $8,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

