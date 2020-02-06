Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,908 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $83,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.85.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,491. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

