Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

