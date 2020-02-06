Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.76. 1,021,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,245. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $120.30. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.