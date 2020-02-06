Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,024 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after buying an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,120,000 after buying an additional 401,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,969.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 336,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,569,000 after buying an additional 319,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

