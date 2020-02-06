Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 67,731 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Frontdoor worth $21,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTDR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

