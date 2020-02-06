Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $23,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of New Gold by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 437,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Gold by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 4,374,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 1,528.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 510,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 478,910 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.09.

NGD stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. New Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.