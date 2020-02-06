Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Verisign worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verisign by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.38. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.10 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

