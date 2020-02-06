Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.66 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $15,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $12,510,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $109.86 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.