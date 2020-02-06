Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $21,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Baxter International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAX opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $91.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

