Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.96 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

