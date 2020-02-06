Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 266,801 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 814.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $22,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in PTC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

