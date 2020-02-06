Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,469 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $228.30 on Thursday. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $229.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day moving average is $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

