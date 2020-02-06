Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 88,867 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,303,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 657,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,157,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Cowen stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. Cowen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

