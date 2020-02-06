SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Shares Up 7.8%

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.05, 299,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 339,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get SAExploration alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAExploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SAExploration during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SAExploration by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAExploration by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SAExploration by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 632,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

SAExploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.