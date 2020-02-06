SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Shares Up 7.8%

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.05, 299,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 339,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.28.
SAExploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAEX)
SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.
