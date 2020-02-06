Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 643,502 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 147,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 124,437 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

