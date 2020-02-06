SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.89, approximately 371,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 258,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.72.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.