Sanofi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 729 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 758% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.
Shares of SNY opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
About Sanofi
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
