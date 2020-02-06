Sanofi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 729 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 758% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

