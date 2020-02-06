Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Santander Consumer USA has increased its dividend by an average of 208.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Santander Consumer USA has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NYSE:SC opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

