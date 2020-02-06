Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 10.7%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.48, 816,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 803,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

