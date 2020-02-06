Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 71,907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 1,299,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,720. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

