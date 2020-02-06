Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.41. 412,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,882. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

