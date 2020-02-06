Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.71. 16,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,769. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.