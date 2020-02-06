ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, approximately 8,680 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 15,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

