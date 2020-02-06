ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, approximately 8,680 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 15,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

