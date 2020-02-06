Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.79. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,414,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Further Reading: Recession

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.