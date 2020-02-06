SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 11,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,672. Covetrus Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.