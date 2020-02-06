SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 114.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 418,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 223,100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 7,234 shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $71,688.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $35,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

