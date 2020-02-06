SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 563 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress NV has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.