SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 17.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $102.50. 884,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.