Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.
Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
STX opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $64.17.
In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $235,077.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,897.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,870 shares of company stock worth $11,358,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
