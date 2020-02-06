Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $235,077.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,897.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,870 shares of company stock worth $11,358,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.