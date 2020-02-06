SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $9.90 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.34. 5,807,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,727,534. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

