SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases 91,900 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 399.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,494. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

