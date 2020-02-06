Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Second Sight Medical Products’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.48) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Second Sight Medical Products an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EYES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ EYES opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.19. Second Sight Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 743.86% and a negative return on equity of 201.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

