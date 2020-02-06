Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $255.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

