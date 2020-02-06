Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading 4.3% Higher

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60, 1,183,742 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 514,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

The company has a market cap of $137.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

