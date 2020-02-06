Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.09.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.47. 1,102,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.95. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $113.23 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.