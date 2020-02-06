Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.09.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.50. 1,343,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $113.23 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

